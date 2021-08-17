RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (16 August 2021)

Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (3), Southern (2), and Central (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,542 while the number of deaths stands at 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,603.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

