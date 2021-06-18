RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (17 June 2021)

Eighty six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Northern Red Sea, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, fifty three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Twenty eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (11), Adi-Kaieh (7), Tsorona (6), Decamere (3), and Senafe (1); Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ghindae (2), and Nakfa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Goluj (2), Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, one hundred sixteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (82), and Southern (34) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 76-year old and 74-year old patients in the Anseba Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,654 while the number of deaths has increased to 19.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also risen to 5,194.

