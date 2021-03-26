APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa | PR in Africa, Press Release Distribution, Media Coverage. The latest Africa-related news releases & official statements issued by companies, governments, international organizations, NGOs & the UN.

Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (25 March 2021)

Nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern and Gash Barka Regions.

Ministry of Information, Eritrea

Out of these, seven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Dibarwa (6) and Areza (1), Southern Region. The remaining two patients are from Adibara (1) and Agordat (1), Gash Barka Region.

Sadly, an 80-year old female patient who has been receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital in Mendefera has passed away.

The number of deaths has accordingly risen to 9, while the total number of recovered patients stands at 2,962.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,192.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

