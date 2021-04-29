Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (28 April 2021)

Out of these, thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (8), Ali-Ghidir (2), Barentu (1), Goluj (1), and Om-Hajer (1); Gash Barka Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Tio (2), and Assab (1); Southern Red Sea Region. Two other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (1), and Mendefera (1); Southern Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara; Central Region.