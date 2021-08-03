Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (03 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total Daily Tests: 2,140 Active Cases: 4,833 New Deaths: 7 New Confirmed Cases: 839 Recoveries: 21,821 (508 New) Total Deaths: 813 (CFR 3.0%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 27,467 Currently Admitted: 257 Total Vaccinated: Received 1st Dose 43,734 Fully vaccinated: 32,665
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
