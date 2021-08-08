Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (07 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total Daily Tests: 2,220 Active Cases: 6,850 New Deaths: 9 New Confirmed Cases: 410 Recoveries: 23,093 (297 New) Total Deaths: 844 (CFR 2.7%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 30,787 Currently Admitted: 293 Received at least one dose: 65,243 Fully vaccinated: 54,183
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
