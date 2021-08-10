Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (10 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total Daily Tests: 2,486 Active Cases: 7,600 New Deaths: 15 New Confirmed Cases: 1,060 Recoveries: 24,309 (409 New) Total Deaths: 889 (CFR 2.7%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 32,798 Currently Admitted: 312 Received at least one dose: 80,129 Fully vaccinated: 69,069
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
