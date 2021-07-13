Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (13 July 2021)

Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st dose: 37,558 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 13,893
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Total Daily Tests: 1,330 Active Cases: 1,051 New Deaths: 1 New Confirmed Cases: 200 Recoveries: 18,533(38new) Total Deaths: 696 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 20,280 Currently Admitted: 124
Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st dose: 37,558 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 13,893
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh