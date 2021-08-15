Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (14 August 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 1,898 Active Cases: 8,921 New Deaths: 12 New Confirmed Cases: 501 Recoveries: 26,006(455 New) Total Deaths: 924(CFR 2.6%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 35,851 Currently Admitted: 348 Fully vaccinated: 100,126
