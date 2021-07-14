RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (14 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total Daily Tests: 871 Active Cases: 1,236 New Deaths: 0 New Confirmed Cases: 209 Recoveries: 18,557(24 new) Total Deaths: 696 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 20,489 Currently Admitted: 143

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st dose: 37,997 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 22,072

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Market chairman dies on top of his wife’s salesgirl after taking aphrodisiac

Man dies during sex competition after finishing the seventh round

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]