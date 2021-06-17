RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (16 June 2021)

Total daily tests: 714 New confirmed cases: 14 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,768 Active cases: 122 Recoveries: 17,970 (11 new) Currently admitted: 19 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 676 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

