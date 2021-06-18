RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (17 June 2021)

Total daily tests: 823 New confirmed cases: 16 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,784 Active cases: 125 Recoveries: 17,983 (13 new) Currently admitted: 27 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 676 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

