Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (22 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total daily tests: 711 New confirmed cases: 23 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,854 Active cases: 129 Recoveries: 18,048 (9 new) Currently admitted: 18 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 677 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227
