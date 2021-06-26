Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (25 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total Daily Tests: 780 New Confirmed Cases: 42 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 18,989 Active Cases: 243 Recoveries: 18,068 (9 new) Currently Admitted: 29 New Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 678 Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st Dose: 37,028; Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 9,768
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
