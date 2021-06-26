RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (25 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total Daily Tests: 780 New Confirmed Cases: 42 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 18,989 Active Cases: 243 Recoveries: 18,068 (9 new) Currently Admitted: 29 New Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 678 Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st Dose: 37,028; Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 9,768

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children (video)

Meet the Ghanaian man with 47 wives and over 240 children

From 5 attempts within 17 years to earn Masters, Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

Kafui Dey lands new job as a lecturer

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face

3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your face