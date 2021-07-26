Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (26 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total daily Tests: 1,114 Active Cases: 2,431 New Deaths: 7 New Confirmed Cases: 342 Recoveries: 20,157 (195 New) Total Deaths: 759 (CFR 3.3%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 23,347 Currently Admitted: 238 Total Vaccinated: 1st Dose 38,326 1st and 2nd Dose 27,341
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
