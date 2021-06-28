Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily info update (27 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Total daily tests: 429 New confirmed cases: 17 Cumulative confirmed cases: 19,035 Active cases: 262 Recoveries: 18,095 (17 new) Currently admitted: 32 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 678 Total vaccinated to date: Received 1st dose: 37,231; Received 1st and 2nd dose: 10,392
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh