Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (31 July 2021)

Total Vaccinated to Date Received 1st Dose: 38,326 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 27,341
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Total Daily Tests: 1,076 Active Cases: 4,274 New Deaths: 8 New Confirmed Cases: 464 Recoveries: 20,918 (215 New) Total Deaths: 787 (CFR 3.0%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 25,979 Currently Admitted: 248
Total Vaccinated to Date Received 1st Dose: 38,326 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 27,341
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh