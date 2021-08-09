RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (9 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 1,841 New Confirmed Cases: 678 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 31,738 Active Cases: 6,964 Recoveries: 23,900 (370 New) Currently Admitted: 321 New Deaths: 13 Total Deaths: 874 (CFR 2.8%) Covid-19 vaccination update: -Received at least one dose: 73,612 -Fully vaccinated: 62,552

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
