Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (9 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total Daily Tests: 1,841 New Confirmed Cases: 678 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 31,738 Active Cases: 6,964 Recoveries: 23,900 (370 New) Currently Admitted: 321 New Deaths: 13 Total Deaths: 874 (CFR 2.8%) Covid-19 vaccination update: -Received at least one dose: 73,612 -Fully vaccinated: 62,552
