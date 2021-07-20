Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (July 19, 2021)

Total Vaccinated to Date Received 1st Dose: 38,326 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 27,227
Total Daily Tests: 849 Active Cases: 1,537 New Deaths: 7 New Confirmed Cases: 111 Recoveries: 18,987 (100New) Total Deaths: 719 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 21,243 Currently Admitted: 162
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
