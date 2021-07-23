RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (July 23, 2021)

Total daily Tests: 1,449 Active Cases: 1,844 New Deaths: 7 New Confirmed Cases: 276 Recoveries: 19,570 (178 New) Total Deaths: 742 (CFR 3.3%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 22,156 Currently Admitted: 210 Total Vaccinated: 1st Dose 38,326 1st and 2nd Dose 27,341

