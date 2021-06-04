Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Update (04 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total Daily Tests: 783 New Confirmed Cases: 9 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 18,632 Active Cases: 65 Recoveries: 17,894 (8 new) Currently Admitted: 9 New Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 673 Total Vaccinated to Date: 35,227
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh