Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (10 May 2021)

Total daily tests: 553 New confirmed cases: 2 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,482 Active cases: 27 Recoveries: 17,784 (1 new) Currently admitted: 2 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 671 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
