RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (13 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 423 New confirmed cases: 4 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,736 Active cases: 111 Recoveries: 17,949 (6 new) Currently admitted: 17 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 676 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua