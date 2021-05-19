RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (18 May 2021)

Total daily tests: 581 New confirmed cases: 2 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,525 Active cases: 47 Recoveries: 17,806 (3 new) Currently admitted: 11 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 672 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

