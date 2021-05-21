RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (20 May 2021)

Total daily tests: 590 New confirmed cases: 9 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,539 Active cases: 48 Recoveries: 17,819 (11 new) Currently admitted: 4 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 672 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

