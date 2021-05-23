RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (22 May 2021)

Total daily tests: 503 New confirmed cases: 4 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,550 Active cases: 49 Recoveries: 17,829 (5 new) Currently admitted: 6 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 672 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

