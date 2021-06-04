RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (3 June 2021)

Total daily tests: 710 New confirmed cases: 5 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,623 Active cases: 64 Recoveries: 17,886 (4 new) Currently admitted: 7 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 673 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

