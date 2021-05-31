Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (30 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total daily tests: 423 New confirmed cases: 2 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,591 Active cases: 51 Recoveries: 17,867 (6 new) Currently admitted: 10 New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 673 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227
