RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (4 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total daily tests: 1,044 New confirmed cases: 1 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,461 Active cases: 27 Recoveries: 17,763 (5 new) Currently admitted: 3 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 671 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]