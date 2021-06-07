Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (7 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total daily tests: 403 New confirmed cases: 11 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,664 Active cases: 85 Recoveries: 17,906 (3 new) Currently admitted: 11 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 673 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227
