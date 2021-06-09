Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (9 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Estawini.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total daily tests: 664 New confirmed cases: 14 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,694 Active cases: 101 Recoveries: 17,917 (5 new) Currently admitted: 12 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 676 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227
