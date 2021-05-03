Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (1 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Total daily tests: 788 New confirmed cases: 0 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,458 Active cases: 39 Recoveries: 17,748 (5 new) Currently admitted: 5 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 671 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227
