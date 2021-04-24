Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (23 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total daily tests: 713 New confirmed cases: 8 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,434 Active cases: 33 Recoveries: 17,730 (8 new) Currently admitted: 7 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 671 Total vaccinated to date: 33,532
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
