New cases: 5 Total cases: 17,301 Active cases: 455 New recoveries: 74 Total recoveries: 16,175 New death: 1 Total deaths: 666
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (24 March 2021)
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID-19 death in Eswatini, taking total deaths to 666. "May his soul rest in peace."
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
