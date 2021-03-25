APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa | PR in Africa, Press Release Distribution, Media Coverage. The latest Africa-related news releases & official statements issued by companies, governments, international organizations, NGOs & the UN.

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (24 March 2021)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID-19 death in Eswatini, taking total deaths to 666. "May his soul rest in peace."

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Photo: Apo

New cases: 5 Total cases: 17,301 Active cases: 455 New recoveries: 74 Total recoveries: 16,175 New death: 1 Total deaths: 666

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

