Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (27 April 2021)

Total daily tests: 648 New confirmed cases: 5 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,448 Active cases: 36 Recoveries: 17,741 (0 new) Currently admitted: 6 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 671 Total vaccinated to date: 34,897

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
