Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (28 March 2021)

New cases: 3 Total cases: 17 321
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID-19 death, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 667. "May her soul rest in peace."
Photo: Apo
Active cases: 238
New recoveries: 24 Total recoveries: 16 413
New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 667
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
