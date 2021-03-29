RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (28 March 2021)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID-19 death, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 667. "May her soul rest in peace."

New cases: 3 Total cases: 17 321

Active cases: 238

New recoveries: 24 Total recoveries: 16 413

New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 667

