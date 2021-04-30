RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (29 April 2021)

Total daily tests: 793 New confirmed cases: 6 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,458 Active cases: 44 Recoveries: 17,743 (0 new) Currently admitted: 8 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 671 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

