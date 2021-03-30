Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (29 March 2021)

New cases: 5 Total cases: 17,326 Active cases: 227 New recoveries: 14 Total recoveries: 16,427
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi's COVID-19 update on 29 March 2021:
Photo: Apo
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
