Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (29 March 2021)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi's COVID-19 update on 29 March 2021:

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

New cases: 5 Total cases: 17,326 Active cases: 227 New recoveries: 14 Total recoveries: 16,427

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

