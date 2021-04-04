Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (3 April 2021)

New cases: 2 Total Cases: 17 349
Eswatini recorded 74 active COVID-19 cases. The last recorded cases below 100 was on 7 June 2020. Minister Lizzie Nkosi’s report in full:
Active cases: 74
New recoveries: 37 Total recoveries: 16 605
