Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (3 April 2021)

Eswatini recorded 74 active COVID-19 cases. The last recorded cases below 100 was on 7 June 2020. Minister Lizzie Nkosi’s report in full:

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

New cases: 2 Total Cases: 17 349

Active cases: 74

New recoveries: 37 Total recoveries: 16 605

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

