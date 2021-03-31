RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (30 March 2021)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi's COVID-19 update on 30 March 2021:

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

New cases: 7 Total cases: 17,333 Active cases: 178 New recoveries: 54 Total recoveries: 16,481

