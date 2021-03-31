Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (30 March 2021)

New cases: 7 Total cases: 17,333 Active cases: 178 New recoveries: 54 Total recoveries: 16,481
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi's COVID-19 update on 30 March 2021:
Photo: Apo
New cases: 7 Total cases: 17,333 Active cases: 178 New recoveries: 54 Total recoveries: 16,481
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh