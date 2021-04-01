Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (31 March 2021)

New cases: 4 Total cases: 17,337 Active cases: 138 New recoveries: 47 Total recoveries: 16,528
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi's COVID-19 update on 31 March 2021:
Apo
New cases: 4 Total cases: 17,337 Active cases: 138 New recoveries: 47 Total recoveries: 16,528
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
