Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (31 March 2021)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi's COVID-19 update on 31 March 2021:

New cases: 4 Total cases: 17,337 Active cases: 138 New recoveries: 47 Total recoveries: 16,528

