Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (5 April 2021)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new #COVID19 death, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 669. "May her soul rest in peace."

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

New cases: 2 Total cases: 17 354

Active cases: 65

New recoveries: 2 Total recoveries: 16 618

New death: 1 Total deaths: 669

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

