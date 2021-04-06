Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 update (5 April 2021)

New cases: 2 Total cases: 17 354
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new #COVID19 death, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 669. "May her soul rest in peace."
Apo
Active cases: 65
New recoveries: 2 Total recoveries: 16 618
New death: 1 Total deaths: 669
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
