Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (03 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Daily: Laboratory Test: 6,297 Cases: 467 Severe Cases: 283 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 191 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,034,839 Active Cases: 13,018 Total Cases: 281,300 Total Deaths: 4,395 Total Recovery: 263,885 Total Vaccinated: 2,227,813
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh