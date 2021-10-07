RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (07 October 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Laboratory Test: 9, 517 Cases: 1 166 Severe Cases: 749 New Deaths: 45 Recovery: 1,093 Total dose administered: 3, 851.109

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,531,692 Active Cases: 26,625 Total Cases: 352,504 Total Deaths: 5,888 Total Recovery: 319,989 Total Vaccinated: 2,943,541

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Baker Hughes sub-Saharan Africa Vice President to Speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power