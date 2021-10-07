Total: Laboratory Test: 3,531,692 Active Cases: 26,625 Total Cases: 352,504 Total Deaths: 5,888 Total Recovery: 319,989 Total Vaccinated: 2,943,541
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (07 October 2021)
Laboratory Test: 9, 517 Cases: 1 166 Severe Cases: 749 New Deaths: 45 Recovery: 1,093 Total dose administered: 3, 851.109
