Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (09 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
Daily : Laboratory Test: 5,610 Cases: 440 Severe Cases: 302 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 56 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,074,994 Active Cases: 15,426 Total Cases: 284,531 Total Deaths: 4,430 Total Recovery: 264,673 Total Vaccinated: 2,286,107
