Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (11 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
Daily: Laboratory Test: 6,789 Cases: 873 Severe Cases: 342 New Deaths: 10 Recovery: 74 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,089,301 Active Cases: 16,962 Total Cases: 286,286 Total Deaths: 4,450 Total Recovery: 264,872 Total Vaccinated: 2,297,485
