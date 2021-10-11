Total: Laboratory Test: 3,557,710 Active Cases: 24,523 Total Cases: 355,001 Total Deaths: 6,026 Total Recovery: 324,450 Total Vaccinated: 2,973,677
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (11 October 2021)
Laboratory Test: 5,727 Cases: 525 Severe Cases: 735 New Deaths: 36 Recovery: 945 Total dose administered: 3, 899,358
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
