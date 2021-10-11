RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (11 October 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Laboratory Test: 5,727 Cases: 525 Severe Cases: 735 New Deaths: 36 Recovery: 945 Total dose administered: 3, 899,358

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,557,710 Active Cases: 24,523 Total Cases: 355,001 Total Deaths: 6,026 Total Recovery: 324,450 Total Vaccinated: 2,973,677

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Commodity Markets to Remain Volatile: ECA

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Ethiopia: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union on the decision to expel seven United Nations officials

Council of the European Union

NBA to Debut Short Film "NBA Lane" Featuring Michael B. Jordan and more than 30 NBA Players and Legends Commemorating the League's 75th Anniversary Season

National Basketball Association (NBA)