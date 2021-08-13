RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (13 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,430 Cases: 975 Severe Cases: 375 New Deaths: 8 Recovery: 262 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,104,151 Active Cases: 18,500 Total Cases: 288,159 Total Deaths: 4,460 Total Recovery: 265,197 Total Vaccinated: 2,311,076

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.

Media files

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court