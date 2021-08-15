Total: Laboratory Test: 3,109,798 Active Cases: 19,009 Total Cases: 288,788 Total Deaths: 4,471 Total Recovery: 265,306 Total Vaccinated: 2,311,076
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (14 August 2021)
Laboratory Test: 5,647 Cases: 629 Severe Cases: 391 New Deaths: 11 Recovery: 109
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
