Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (15 August 2021)

Laboratory Test: 5,072 Cases: 486 Severe Cases: 388 New Deaths: 7 Recovery: 65

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,114,870 Active Cases: 19,423 Total Cases: 289,274 Total Deaths: 4,478 Total Recovery: 265,371 Total Vaccinated: 2,311,076

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

